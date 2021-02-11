STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BAI Group, a leading service provider in renewable energy production and energy transmission, has been nominated by the Pennsylvania Solar Center to receive the Lodestar Award for Northcentral Pennsylvania.
With its Lodestar Award, the Pennsylvania Solar Center recognizes the inspirational leadership of Pennsylvania-based organizations and businesses, both providers and their clients, across the field of solar energy. Honorees will receive their awards at the Lodestar Award Ceremony, a special online event, on February 11.
"We're honored to be nominated to receive the Lodestar Award, which recognizes our dedication to making solar energy available to more organizations in Pennsylvania," said Jim Echard, President of BAI Group. "We look forward to continuing to develop and finance solar projects."
For more information about this complimentary event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lodestar-awards-central-pennsylvania-registration-136339044753
ABOUT BAI GROUP
Founded in 1986 in State College, Pennsylvania, the BAI Group is a multi-disciplinary company that provides renewable energy production and energy transmission services. BAI Group's services started within waste management and quickly expanded to other industries, including the energy sector. Our primary focus has been in the areas of bio-energy, wind farms, and solar. With significant experience in the design, construction, and permitting of solar arrays, the BAI Group assists clients with the development of commercial and industrial (C&I), merchant grade, and other types of large solar installations, including storage. In addition to development of these projects, BAI also provides financing for projects in the form of power purchase agreements and other mechanisms. To learn more, visit https://baigroupllc.com.
Media Contact
Ashley Nicole Lesko, Graham Media Partners, +1 (610) 574-5775, ashley@grahammediapartners.com
