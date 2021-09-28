MARS, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Toyota Camry is now available at the Baierl Toyota dealership. Customers who are in pursuit of a dependable family car that not only offers impressive driving dynamics but also boasts a wide range of top-notch technology, safety, and driver-assistance features can pay a visit to the Baierl Toyota dealership in Mars, Pennsylvania, and check out the new 2022 Toyota Camry.
The 2022 Toyota Camry is available in 13 different trims – LE, LE Hybrid, SE, SE Hybrid, SE Nightshade Edition, SE Hybrid Nightshade Edition, XLE, XLE Hybrid, XSE, XSE Hybrid, TRD, XLE V6, and XSE V6; all of which exuberate tremendous engine performance, great fuel economy ratings, striking accent lines, and a robust set of technology and safety features, amongst others.
The 2022 Toyota Camry has two engine options for its regular trims. While a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that can generate up to 206 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque is standard in all Camry trims, a 3.5-liter V-6 engine is available with the top trims. Camry's V-6 engine can produce up to 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet torque. The engine power is sent to the front wheels of the 2022 Toyota Camry through a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission. Customers, however, can opt for the AWD drivetrains in some trims.
The Toyota Camry has built a legacy of being a safe and reliable car. The 2022 rendition continues the same with a plethora of safety and driver-assistance features, including ten airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Traction Control, ABS, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Road Sign Assist, etc.
Toyota enthusiasts in Mars, Pennsylvania, who would like to learn more about the 2022 Toyota Camry
