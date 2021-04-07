MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Follow Your Heart and God": a unique tale of self-discovery. "Follow Your Heart and God" is the creation of published author, Barb Jalas, a devoted wife and lover of Christ.
Barb writes, "Miss Addy didn't think the career choice she made for herself was her true calling. She wasn't completely happy and didn't know why. There has to be something else out there for her. So with no destination in mind, she left it up to God for guidance, and she left her old life behind. Friends and family thought she had totally lost her mind just to leave the way she did. She kind of thought that herself. But something, somewhere, was telling her to leave. She packed up her life and headed out.
She stopped off at a small town down the road a couple of days away. Just a stopover, she said to herself. She stayed at a small mom-and-pop motel and seemed to make a couple of instant friends. By touring the town and surrounding vicinity, Addy decided to stay for a couple more days. Before she even realized it, she had a job at a small cafe in town. It just seemed right to be what she truly was to do, a waitress of all things. By doing this, she met even more close friends, who warmed up and welcomed her. Everything was falling into place and her experiences in this town made up her mind, This is where I will call home. Addy knew with all her heart that God did bring her here for a reason. Now only he knows how her adventure will begin and end."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barb Jalas' new book takes readers on a mission of reflection and faith.
Opting to begin anew, join Miss Addy on her journey to seek contentment and the sense of peace she discovers along the way.
