MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You'll Never Be Nobody: Living in Sanity": a one-of-a-kind piece where a once sinner embedded her struggles and realizations within the pages. The author's intent upon writing her debut novel is to share that no matter how many times one has sinned, God will always be there to pick them up when they're at their lowest. "You'll Never Be Nobody: Living in Sanity" is the creation of rookie published author Barbara Crosby, a woman in her mid-50s. She balances life as a mother, grandmother and the head of her own business, all while staying an active follower of God.
Crosby shares, "Upon reading You'll Never Be Nobody (Living in Sanity), there was a mixture of feelings—sympathy, grief, awe, admiration, to name a few.
"This book takes you through the life of an amazing, strong woman who makes it through said life with one power—the power of God.
"Now let me start this review by saying, I am not at all as close to God as I would like to be, for reasons of my own. My life has been like the one expressed in this book—from sexual abuse, physical abuse, mental and emotional abuse to depression. Unlike the author, I went away from God, deeming Him the enemy and causer of all the bad in my life. This book has touched me in a fascinating way because not only do I see this woman differently now, I see hope for myself in my relationship with God. However long the road between Him and I, I know the path is there and mine to take with an outcome of love and glory. The author is an inspiration to all young women struggling with issues of everyday life. This book has given an answer to a lot of questions. It has given hope where hope didn't exist (for me, at least). I now understand the saying, 'With God, anything is possible!' The author has proven this with her amazing gift of literature."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Crosby's new book is an awakening narrative that lends a hand to the prodigals to get back on the right track. This book serves as proof that God still loves the sinners and will forgive them always.
