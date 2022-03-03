MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Song to My Son": a fun-filled tale filled with whimsy. "My Song to My Son" is the creation of published author Barbara Farrell-Moshier Brown, a dedicated mother and doting grandmother who resides in Michigan.
Brown shares, "A song for my son,
was written for you
change the name
and see what kids do.
"Imaginations are far and few
have fun with them also
becomes fun for you
"With learning or play
sing kids a song it
makes fun for the day.
"If you rock them to sleep or comfort a fall
sooth a baby's belly, a song will cure it all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Farrell-Moshier Brown's new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Rob Parmenter.
Brown shares a story that is dear to her heart in hopes of encouraging special moments between parents, guardians, and the little ones they love.
Consumers can purchase"My Song to My Son" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Song to My Son," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing