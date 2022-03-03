MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Song to My Son": a fun-filled tale filled with whimsy. "My Song to My Son" is the creation of published author Barbara Farrell-Moshier Brown, a dedicated mother and doting grandmother who resides in Michigan.

Brown shares, "A song for my son,

was written for you

change the name

and see what kids do.

"Imaginations are far and few

have fun with them also

becomes fun for you

"With learning or play

sing kids a song it

makes fun for the day.

"If you rock them to sleep or comfort a fall

sooth a baby's belly, a song will cure it all."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Farrell-Moshier Brown's new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Rob Parmenter.

Brown shares a story that is dear to her heart in hopes of encouraging special moments between parents, guardians, and the little ones they love.

Consumers can purchase"My Song to My Son" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Song to My Son," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.