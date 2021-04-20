MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Treasures Through the Eyes of a Child: Fictional stories based on Biblical truth": a wonderful read across the different journeys of different characters in the Bible whose adventures carry a load of values that will illuminate the hearts of everyone. "God's Treasures Through the Eyes of a Child: Fictional stories based on Biblical truth" is the creation of published author Barbara Fulcher, an educator who also has been a church organist for over fifty years. Today, at age ninety, she continues playing piano and teaching Bible studies at a local retirement home.
Congressman Russ Fulcher shares, "This is a book that takes the reader back in time more than two thousand years and places them in a front-row seat to view the most influential life ever lived…the life of Jesus Christ.
"Taking great care to maintain accuracy, author Barbara Fulcher masterfully personalizes stories of the Bible by inserting fictional characters as the protagonist. By doing so, she transforms the story into a touching personal experience that is especially relatable to young readers.
"When most of us pass from this earth, we will not be remembered far beyond our burial date. But there are a few special individuals who live a life that touches others in a way that is never forgotten. Barbara Fulcher is one of those special few, and this book is but one piece of evidence solidifying her legacy.
"It is my honor to introduce you to God's Treasures: Through the Eyes of a Child and to its author. Barbara Fulcher is an evangelical Christian. She is an author for the first time at the age of ninety. Barbara is a wife, a musician, a teacher, a student of biblical history, and the matriarch of a family currently numbering thirty-one children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. But, most importantly to me, she is my mother.
"Now, read and enjoy God's Treasures: Through the Eyes of a Child, and experience how it will bring you closer to the person you need to know the most—Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Fulcher's new book will delight readers of all ages, especially children, with a moving story collection that will inspire them to dive into the hope, grace, and trueness of Christ.
