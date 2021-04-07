MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trials to Victory": a poignant account about suffering from abuse, thinking of giving up, eventually finding hope, and trusting Christ's grace and salvation. "Trials to Victory" is the creation of published author Barbara Lewis, a first-time author at age fifty-eight. She is a Christian woman and currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lewis shares, "Bethany is a victim of domestic violence in the hands of her husband. She has a strong faith in God, and He provides a solution that gives her victory with strong Christian friends and a new church. Intertwined is the opportunity for a Christian romance and suspenseful crime stories involving Christian friends in law enforcement."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Lewis's new book is a stirring novel that carries the triumphant journey of an abused wife finding shelter in the hands of God.

The author lays down her story in the hopes of bringing inspiration and strength to others who are struggling in similar situations.

View a synopsis of "Trials to Victory" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Trials to Victory" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Trials to Victory," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.