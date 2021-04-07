MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trials to Victory": a poignant account about suffering from abuse, thinking of giving up, eventually finding hope, and trusting Christ's grace and salvation. "Trials to Victory" is the creation of published author Barbara Lewis, a first-time author at age fifty-eight. She is a Christian woman and currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Lewis shares, "Bethany is a victim of domestic violence in the hands of her husband. She has a strong faith in God, and He provides a solution that gives her victory with strong Christian friends and a new church. Intertwined is the opportunity for a Christian romance and suspenseful crime stories involving Christian friends in law enforcement."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Lewis's new book is a stirring novel that carries the triumphant journey of an abused wife finding shelter in the hands of God.
The author lays down her story in the hopes of bringing inspiration and strength to others who are struggling in similar situations.
View a synopsis of "Trials to Victory" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Trials to Victory" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Trials to Victory," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
