MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Joey's Free Fall": a darling children's tale about listening to one's parents. "Joey's Free Fall" is the creation of published author Barbara Lynch, who has worked in children's ministry and on the mission field for over thirty-five years. She is married with four grown sons and twin grandsons.
Lynch shares, "Joey's Free Fall was inspired one day when I was visiting with my two nieces. They wanted me to tell them a story. I always like to take a scripture verse and tell a story that causes the Bible verse to speak to the heart.
"May Joey's Free Fall inspire you to listen and to obey God's word.
"I hope you enjoy and learn from Joey's Free Fall."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Lynch's new book is an enjoyable opportunity to discuss the importance of obedience with little ones.
Pairing a sweet story with imaginative imagery, Lynch presents a title that is certain to engage the imagination of any young reader.
