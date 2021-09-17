MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Cowgirl Princess": a darling story for horse lovers both past and present. "A Cowgirl Princess" is the creation of published author Barbara Seabright Rothfuss.
Rothfuss shares, "This book will appeal to every member of the family. It's based on a girl and a horse that was love at first sight. It talks about her parents, friends, uncle, and memories of Grandpa. The girl receives a very special present from her parents on Christmas day. A very special friendship is formed between a horse and a girl. It also speaks of Uncle Mal's horse farm, which inspired this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Seabright Rothfuss's new book is a charmingly nostalgic children's tale about the adventures of a young girl and a beloved family of horses.
With a sweet narrative and delightful illustrations, young readers will find an engaging and emotional story of life on the farm.
View a synopsis of "A Cowgirl Princess" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Cowgirl Princess" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Cowgirl Princess," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing