"Our Educational System Flipped Upside Down: Teaching Reading to Reduce the Negative Effects of School Closures during the Pandemic, and Beyond" from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Stotts Cochran is a thought-provoking exploration of key educational processes that will aid providers in the pursuit of encouraging learners from any background.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Educational System Flipped Upside Down: Teaching Reading to Reduce the Negative Effects of School Closures during the Pandemic, and Beyond": a powerful reminder of the importance of quality education. "Our Educational System Flipped Upside Down: Teaching Reading to Reduce the Negative Effects of School Closures during the Pandemic, and Beyond" is the creation of published author Barbara Stotts Cochran, who carries a bachelor's degree in elementary education with a reading endorsement and a master's degree in reading. The strategies and insights from experiences gained during forty years of teaching reading/language arts to all levels and abilities of learners are included in this edition.
Cochran shares, "Through specific, easy-to-understand directions, this book teaches any proficient reader how to teach the skills and strategies to any potential reader to maximize their learning capabilities. It combines the best parts of the guided reading, reading through trade books, and basal reader programs when initially using it with the "ABCs" learner's section.
"Examples of how to use higher-order thinking skills for all developmental ages are included. The questions to Check for Understanding provide practice for inexperienced instructors in the controlled ABCs.
"This book is all-inclusive from individuals who do not yet recognize print, through literal comprehension, and to those who are proficient readers who need to develop stronger abilities to evaluate text.
"A major positive emphasis when interacting with individuals takes them from where they are as learners and offers many opportunities to advance them to reach their highest potentials as communicators in reading and writing. Once mastered, this book becomes a handbook for teaching through any selected print from personal pleasure reading through school related materials. 'Teaching Reading…' incorporates much information and many activities from math, science, and social studies also."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Stotts Cochran's new book is a useful and articulate resource for providers.
Cochran shares in hopes of empowering learners and providers alike.
Consumers can purchase "Our Educational System Flipped Upside Down: Teaching Reading to Reduce the Negative Effects of School Closures during the Pandemic, and Beyond" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Our Educational System Flipped Upside Down: Teaching Reading to Reduce the Negative Effects of School Closures during the Pandemic, and Beyond," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing