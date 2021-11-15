MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cat Tale": a delightful story of how a beloved cat views the family that loves it. "Cat Tale" is the creation of published author Barbara Tegeder, a loving wife and mother who retired from a career as an English and drama teacher.
Tegeder shares, "Most children love animals. This book promotes that theme through the eyes and thoughts of a family's beloved cat.
"And our pets certainly do become beloved family members. It's also been said, and rightly so, not all of God's ministers walk upright.
"Yes, some walk on all fours and have furry paws and wet noses. And what beautiful and loving animals these special creations of God are."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Tegeder's new book is illustrated by Ernest Tegeder, her husband of fifty-three years.
The Tegeders team up to provide young readers with a vibrant and engaging tale of love and affection.
