"Bathsheba and the King of Israel: A Historical Romantic Novel" from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Young Singer is an enjoyable and informative biblical fiction that presents the familiar story of Bathsheba in a fresh and engrossing light.
Singer shares, "Follow the adorable Bathsheba from six years old bathing in the pool under the waterfall at Ein Gedi to the palace as coregent with her son, Solomon.
"Startled at first, when David dives into the pool from the top of the waterfall, she loves him from the very first moment. David adores the child too and tells her he will marry her someday.
"Readers of the Bible will be familiar with the story of adultery and the grave sin David committed. He repents immediately when approached by Nathan the prophet. Bathsheba repents, too, as Nathan becomes her best friend and spiritual counselor.
"The story of David and Bathsheba opens as Ichabod, advisor to the king, meets the ships carrying the exotic Egyptian bride-to-be for Solomon. Ichabod escorts the long magical caravan with the princess and her maids to the City of David, Jerusalem. At the royal princess' command, he tells her the long love story of the Bathsheba and the king of Israel."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Young Singer's new book will take readers back to biblical times as the author shares the knowledge gained of this historic timeframe through her extensive study of the period 1000 BC.
Singer balances carefully crafted details alongside vivid storytelling to present readers with an enjoyable tale of Bathsheba.
