"The Linemen's Game" is a modern and practical romance story, relatable for working adults
MILROY, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "The Linemen's Game," author Harley Lee James tells a unique romance story that may be relatable to many readers in this modern day and age. The plot is down-to-earth and dramatic, detailing the ups and downs of life and relationships.
Main character, Sierra Summer, is the owner of a construction empire, left to her by her parents when she was only 19 years old. When she goes undercover to investigate some questionable business in the company, she meets a southern lineman, Lee Smith. The story suddenly turns into a whirlwind romance for the pair, but Lee may not be all that he seems.
Sierra and Lee's relationship takes a turn when their romance begins to threaten the company. Is it worth it to risk everything for Lee? The story follows her as she navigates through the business and uncovers the secrets hiding underneath Lee's pure personality and southern charm.
"I wrote this book based on events that happened in my own life, with added fictional components," James said. "It is a different genre of romance books and I see this modern, intense type of romance in the real world all the time."
"The Linemen's Game"
By Harley Lee James
ISBN: 978-1-6655-4689-8 (softcover); 978-1-6655-4688-1 (e-book)
Available through - AuthorHouse, Barnes & Noble and Amazon
About the author
Harley Lee James was born and raised in Lewistown, Pa., but now resides in Milroy, Pa. She's had a variety of professional history, including working in health care, private security, fast food and construction. In her free time, she enjoys camping, going to the beach, reading and listening to music. For more information, please visit http://www.thelinemensgame.com.
