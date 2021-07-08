MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Old Testament Story": an educational opportunity for Bible study. "God's Old Testament Story" is the creation of published author BC Raglin, who graduated from Mesquite High School in Mesquite, Texas, and was a voice major at Christian College of the Southwest, also in Mesquite, Texas. She met her husband, Randy, at Christian College of the Southwest. They were married in 1969 and have two sons, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Raglin shares, "God's Old Testament Story is just that, the true story of the Old Testament. We begin in Genesis with the creation and continue the story chronologically through Malachi in an easy-to-read form, without repetition. It takes us through the Old Testament and the four hundred years between the Old Testament and the New Testament. From beginning to end, each chapter builds onto the previous chapter.
"We will see angels and demons, good people and bad people, in an exciting tale of many different relationships.
"The reader will see God's love, God's disappointments, his expectations, and his steadfastness. This journey takes us to the heart of a nation searching and waiting for the deliverer they call Messiah. This is an exciting telling of mankind and God's love for his creation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, BC Raglin's new book is an engaging exploration of Old Testament lessons and stories.
Having studied and taught the Old Testament for many years, the author presents a comprehensive discussion of the key lessons found within.
