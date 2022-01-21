MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Favorite Recipes Made Healthier": a helpful opportunity to learn ways to create healthy eating habits. "My Favorite Recipes Made Healthier" is the creation of published author Becky Bianchi RN, CHC, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is a registered nurse with over thirty-five years of experience and a certified health coach.
Bianchi shares, "I was inspired to create this cookbook of delicious foods made healthier during my recovery from cancer. I have been a registered nurse for over thirty-two years, and I am a certified health coach.
"During my experience as a nurse and doing some personal research on food and nutrition, I saw a need for more nutritious ingredients in our foods with less refined sugar, fat, and chemicals. Every bite of food we take either feeds disease or fights it.
"However, I come from a family of bakers and good cooks. I like delicious food. So I have compiled some of my favorite recipes and, with a few change of ingredients, made them healthier!
"I have a list of healthier alternatives inside. I hope this will help many others to ease the confusion and frustration of healthier cooking. Enjoy!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Becky Bianchi RN, CHC's new book encourages readers to seek healthier options for a happier life.
Bianchi hopes to encourage readers on their journey of health and wellness by providing alternatives to common, less healthy options.
