MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Broken by Life, Mended Through Christ": a potent example of spiritual well-being through active faith. "Broken by Life, Mended Through Christ" is the creation of published author Becky R. Johnson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys working outdoors on the five acres shared with her loving husband.
Johnson shares, "Are you living your best life or are fear, anxiety, worry, regrets, and resentment stealing your peace and joy? Are fear, self-doubt, and a low self-esteem keeping you from pursuing your desires and dreams? Do you feel a need for something to satisfy a void in your life, but you're not sure what it is?
"I invite you to come along with me on a journey to healing the brokenness that is keeping you from receiving all of the gifts our heavenly Father has given us to live an abundant life filled with peace, joy, and contentment. Learn to let go of false perceptions and negative labels about yourself and how to stop negativity before it influences your thoughts and actions. Uncover the beautiful, capable, worthy, and creative soul within yourself that is waiting to fully bloom so that you can run your best race.
"God has a wonderful plan for each of our lives and desires to help us find our purpose and destiny. We can let go of the past and confidently move forward into a wonderful new life with Christ through the healing of our souls and the renewing of our minds.
"My prayer is that this book will be a blessing to your life by helping you discover just how capable and wonderfully made you are!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Becky R. Johnson's new book is a nostalgic and emotional story of healing.
With personal stories and the lessons learned therein, the author welcomes readers to a world of healing through faith and God's love.
