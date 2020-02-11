Bedford_OZF.jpg

Bedford Funds, LP, an Opportunity Zone private equity investment vehicle designed to deliver competitive investor returns and ESG impacts.

 By Bedford Funds, LP

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedford Funds, LP is announcing the launch of a $2 billion fund raise.  Bedford is proud to be a national leader in developing and deploying a strategy for Opportunity Zone Funds that focuses on driving jobs, agency, and wealth creation into many economically distressed communities equitably, nationwide.  Not a real estate fund, Bedford is paving the way forward with a strategy to revitalize and rejuvenate opportunity zones across the country through their investment strategy focused on the Future of Energy, the Future of Work, and the Future of Food and Healthy Living.  Bedford pursues its unique strategy of investing in operating companies in its target verticals and scaling these companies to multiple Opportunity Zones across the U.S.  We are committed to making an impact by catalyzing growth, unlocking potential, and connecting the stranded talent with opportunity nationwide.

Bedford's leadership is targeting competitive investor returns in combination with positive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) outcomes and the investor tax benefits contemplated under the U.S. Opportunity Zone federal tax legislation, which include significant income tax deferral and exemption for capital gains.  Responsible ESG investing is naturally aligned to private equity through its long-term investment horizon and stewardship-based management and is also consistent with the culture and objectives of Bedford's leadership. The Fund utilizes the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as its ESG measurement metric. (https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/)  To help guide the Fund with its strategy, Bedford is in the process of becoming a signatory to the Principles of Responsible Investment organization (www.unpri.org)

Bedford Funds, LP www.BedfordFunds.com is a nationally focused private equity Opportunity Zone Fund headquartered at the Energy Innovation Center (www.eicpittsburgh.org), located in an Opportunity Zone in Pittsburgh, PA. They also have offices in Memphis, TN and Charleston, SC.  Bedford has filed a Schedule D with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to provide notice of an offering of securities qualifying for an exemption from registration requirements.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.