MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Messy Missy": an amusing read that follows a kid who loves the outdoors and doesn't like to dress up and look neat every single time. This is her adventure story outside and at school. "Messy Missy" is the creation of published author Belinda Curiel, an educator. She has worked in the education field for over twenty years and holds a degree in psychology, early childhood, and adolescent development.
Curiel shares, "Most little girls like to wear dresses, have tea parties, play with dolls, and dress up like their favorite princess. Missy is not the typical little girl.
"Missy is not like most little girls, as far as she's concerned. Dressing up and wearing dresses is the worst thing that can happen to her. In Missy's mind, wearing dresses limits her on how much fun she can have running around and being free outdoors.
"What she considers fun may not be what other little girls call fun. Missy likes running, climbing trees—all trees—and playing in the mud literally until she ends up with a dirt necklace around her neck.
"Missy is not looking forward to picture day at school. Her mom has made it clear to her that she will dress up. She will have to wear a dress and hair bows. It's the day Missy will dread the most and probably her longest day.
"Wearing the dress and bows has definitely limited Missy's playground activities. She cannot wait for the day to be over. She looks forward to getting out of the dress and never having to wear it again. To Missy, there's nothing like running around and getting dirty in her everyday favorite clothes.
"Missy knows obeying her mom is pleasing to God and that it will make her mom happy if she wears the dress. Even though she doesn't argue with her mom about wearing the dress, it doesn't mean she didn't try getting out of wearing it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Belinda Curiel's new book shares to the readers, young and old, an enjoyable tale introducing them to a girl like no other. This kid lives her day-to-day life with no care of her looks and only lives in the joys of playing, running around, and basking in the sun.
