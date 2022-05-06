"Awakening of the Red Pill" from Christian Faith Publishing author Belinda Mendez is a fascinating discussion of modern issues and political trends that have caused shifts within community, faith, and personal security.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Awakening of the Red Pill": a potent look at the modern Christian experience. "Awakening of the Red Pill" is the creation of published author Belinda Mendez.
Mendez shares, "Ever think you have something all figured out just to get the rug pulled from underneath your feet, and then you realize everything that you thought was real was actually fake, and everything you were taught was truth was actually you being dumbed down, deterred from truth?
"This is your reality check, dose of realism, wake-up call, bold awakening, truth in your face.
"Warning, those who want to remain asleep in the dark, in la-la land, should keep walking, take the blue pill, and continue your usual routine of being dumbed down.
"The rest of us seeking truth, wanting a better life, the ultimate destiny, and desire to go from victory to victory will take the red pill and be fully awakened, enlightened, conquering in our journeys."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Belinda Mendez's new book will challenge and engage readers as they consider Mendez's carefully laid out points.
Mendez brings awareness to concerning trends that are dear to her heart in hopes of empowering others.
