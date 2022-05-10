"The Community Ditch" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ben Hoskins is an engaging historical fiction that explores the lives of pioneers and offers a vivid picture of the high-risk situation that pioneering truly was.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Community Ditch": an enjoyable journey of hope, faith, and determination. "The Community Ditch" is the creation of published author Ben Hoskins, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who currently resides in California.
Hoskins shares, "What is it like to be a pioneer? Why would a person or family ever consider moving out on undeveloped wilderness land and attempt to make a life there?
"I suppose there are many reasons that would cause people to pack up and move. But most of the reasons could be summed up with the word ESCAPE. Escape a food shortage and starvation that existed in Ireland during the nineteenth century. or life under a brutal dictator in some foreign country, or the dirty slum life in a city.
"Also, pioneering offered the opportunity to realize the American dream. A new and exciting adventure, a chance to be independent, be your own boss, and, of course, a healthy place to raise a family.
"This fictional tale gives the reader a window into a few of the many obstacles that pioneers faced in one of the last major family farm experiences of America."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ben Hoskins's new book is a compelling fiction that will have readers racing to see what fate awaits a cast of affable characters.
Hoskins presents an enjoyable and thought-provoking look into circumstances faced by many in generations past.
Consumers can purchase "The Community Ditch" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Community Ditch," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing