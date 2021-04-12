CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEFCON, LLC, a top technology support company, has expanded its capabilities in support and innovation by adding Ben Jamieson as Director of Project Management. This new position is in response to rapid growth by LEFCON, recently named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000.
In this new role, Jamieson will oversee LEFCON's project management team in day-to-day operations and support of hotels across North America. He will manage initial project planning and onboarding for all new projects, seeing each property through implementation and support. LEFCON's services range from email and malware solutions to 24/7 support of internal and external infrastructures, as well as third-party vendor management. The growing tech company added 56 new hotel clients in 2020 and is known for customer service and support.
"Ben is an expert in hospitality technology services and project management," said James Lefcakis, president of LEFCON. "Not only will he help us maintain our excellent customer service standards through our exciting growth, but his knowledge in innovative technology will also help our clients stay current in a very fast-evolving industry."
Jamieson joins LEFCON from Denver-based Sage Hospitality Group where he began as Regional IT Manager overseeing a large portfolio of branded and independent hotels in compliance, system installs and upgrades, capital budget guidance and support. By the time of his departure, he was Senior Director of Property Technology, defining the technology strategy for all of Sage's independent hotels and overseeing a team of property technology managers who support a wide range of branded and independent hotels. Jamieson holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Corporate Finance from Colorado State University.
To learn more about LEFCON, LLC and its services, visit http://www.lefcon.net.
About LEFCON, LLC
LEFCON, LLC is a technology support company serving hospitality, business and public safety clients both on site and virtually. Services range from email and malware solutions to 24/7 support of internal and external infrastructures, as well as third-party vendor management. For more than 25 years LEFCON has created customized solutions as a strategic partner while increasing performance virtually, allowing clients' time to focus on what's most important, their business. To learn more about LEFCON visit http://www.lefcon.net.
