Benetrends, the International Franchise Association's preferred vendor for ROBS business funding and the trusted leader in franchise and small business funding for over 40 years, has acquired DCV Franchise Group.
LANSDALE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benetrends, the International Franchise Association's preferred vendor for ROBS business funding and the trusted leader in franchise and small business funding for over 40 years, has acquired DCV Franchise Group. DCV is the industry's most respected source for the placement of SBA financing. This acquisition makes Benetrends the largest and most comprehensive SBA team among any of the franchising industry's ROBS funding providers.
"The acquisition of DCV Franchise Group enhances our access to lenders and greatly expands our lending footprint in the industry," stated Rocco Fiorentino, CEO of Benetrends. "DCV's experience and expertise with emerging brands will allow us to widen our target market of entrepreneurs in need of critical funding options and solutions."
Founded in 2004, DCV employs an exclusive funding approach – combining in-house qualification, personal guidance and development of executive-level business plans to identify the best financing solution. Over the past two decades, DCV has placed over $3 billion in SBA financing on behalf of their clients. DCV provides access and guidance for all SBA-backed and traditional lending products.
"In becoming a Benetrends company, we can now seamlessly blend our cohesive SBA financing platform into the best 401(k) rollover company in franchising," stated Reg Byrd, founder of DCV Franchise Group. "We're all thrilled to join a company that upholds an identical level of commitment and service to its customers and employees. Our cultures are magnetic."
Eric Schechterman, Benetrend's chief development officer, echoed Byrd's sentiment, stating "This DCV acquisition provides us with a greater opportunity to support the increasingly large marketplace of emerging brands with less than 50 units. Thanks to this acquisition and the increased demand we're noting since being named the IFA's preferred vendor for rollover financing, we're prepared for an influx of new business."
For more information on Benetrends, please visit http://www.benetrends.com.
About Benetrends:
Benetrends is the authority in franchise and small business financing and is acclaimed for its Rainmaker Plan that enables entrepreneurs to use their qualified retirement plan to purchase, or recapitalize a business or franchise, tax deferred and penalty free. Benetrends originated 401(k)/IRA rollover funding nearly 20,000 entrepreneurs in the last 40 years. Benetrends provides a comprehensive suite of small business solutions including SBA Loans, Securities Backed Lines of Credit, Equipment Leasing, Commercial Insurance, Individual and Group Healthcare, Payroll Services and more. For more information, please visit Benetrends and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn.
About DCV Franchise Group
Finding the right team of professionals to help ensure the success of your organization can be a challenge. DCV, an international professional services firm founded in 2004, provides clients with a full suite of solutions to develop, manage and grow their enterprise all in one place. DCV also has the distinction of retaining some of the most experienced and accomplished professionals in the industry, all of whom work directly with our clients. DCV is a true strategic partner to the franchise industry.
###
Media Contact
Jeff Cheatham, Creative Content, 1 9729616171, jeff@creativecontent-llc.com
SOURCE Benetrends