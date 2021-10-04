LANSDALE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The candid advice and no-nonsense business lessons found in Leonard Fischer's new book, Make It Rain, have captured readers' attention, launching the book to the top of the Best-Seller List right after its publication.
Leonard Fischer, a late-blooming millionaire and founder of Benetrends Inc., offers hope to frustrated entrepreneurs and small business owners who may be struggling to get their dreams off the ground. Make It Rain explains how Fischer harnessed hard work, ingenuity, and creativity to launch a Multi-Million Dollar business, Benetrends Inc. when he was 50 years old and down to his last dollar.
"You don't need special powers, the 'right' personality, or an MBA to enjoy the personal freedom that business ownership provides," Fischer said. "When I started, I had none of those 'secret weapons' for business. I'm an ordinary guy who grew up in a low-income section of Brooklyn, sleeping on a pull-out couch with my brother."
Drawing on his 30-plus years of experience as an industry leader, Fischer explains how budding entrepreneurs can get more out of their businesses and finally take charge of their lives using his ten SUPER pragmatic imperatives for running a successful small business.
The book is an essential read for any modern professional who needs help taking their business to the next level. Make It Rain features:
- Essential business practices every entrepreneur and small business owner needs to know.
- Candid advice for professionals who feel stuck, frustrated, and burnt out on the journey to success.
- Personal stories of Len Fisher's life as a leading ERISA attorney and entrepreneur who founded a $20 million company that helps small businesses get funding and manage their long-term strategic growth.
Make It Rain is available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon.
Leonard "Len" Fischer, Esq., is among the nation's leading ERISA attorneys and founder of Benetrends Inc., a retirement services provider based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. For more information about Benetrends Inc., please visit https://www.benetrends.com. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.
