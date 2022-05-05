The International Franchise Association (IFA) has named Benetrends as the association's preferred vendor for IRA/401(k) rollover financing solutions.
The International Franchise Association (IFA) has named Benetrends as the association's preferred vendor for IRA/401(k) rollover financing solutions. Benetrends becomes the industry trade group's sole-endorsed service provider of Rollover as Business Start-Up (ROBS) financing solutions. This funding strategy allows entrepreneurs to access retirement funds, tax deferred and penalty free, in order to fund a franchise.
"We're pleased to accept the IFA's endorsement as the preferred vendor of IRA/401(k) financing solutions," stated Rocco Fiorentino, CEO and vice-chairman of the board for Benetrends. "As the original architect of ROBS financing solution, we look forward to educating franchisors and franchisees alike on the value propositions of this specialized funding option, allowing even more aspiring entrepreneurs to achieve their business ownership dreams."
Benetrends introduced the franchising industry to the ROBS funding option and, over the last four decades, has helped nearly 20,000 entrepreneurs finance the purchase of a business of their own. As the preferred vendor for ROBS, Benetrends intends to educate the IFA's members on the diversity of their financing options and support programs, including white-label funding programs, co-branded funding education tools, pre-qualification and lead-capture tools.
Eric Schechterman, Benetrends chief development officer, will be tasked with spearheading the program's educational initiatives. "It's a great honor to be selected as one of the IFA's preferred vendors, but I'm truly excited about the opportunity to share our insight and funding knowledge with the industry's most influential franchise brands and executives. We intend to demonstrate how IRA/401(k) financing solutions can enhance and streamline the sales development process, getting more candidates funded in less time."
For more information, please visit http://www.benetrends.com.
About Benetrends:
Benetrends is the authority in franchise and small business financing and is acclaimed for its Rainmaker Plan that enables entrepreneurs to use their qualified retirement plan to purchase, or recapitalize a business or franchise, tax deferred and penalty free. Benetrends originated 401(k)/IRA rollover funding nearly 20,000 entrepreneurs in the last 40 years. Benetrends provides a comprehensive suite of small business solutions including SBA Loans, Securities Backed Lines of Credit, Equipment Leasing, Commercial Insurance, Individual and Group Healthcare, Payroll Services and more. For more information, please visit Benetrends and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn.
