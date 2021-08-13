MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Universe Reborn": a short but potentially huge work that gives readers an idea of how complex the world is and how they can survive life despite the twists and turns they may experience along their way. "The Universe Reborn" is the creation of published author Benjamin Drobney, an excellent writer of amazing works who wishes to share them with readers across the world.
Drobney shares, "After a brief overview of the author's life, a more philosophical approach is taken, to analyze the complex subjects of math, physics, and astronomy, yielding surprising results. While skeptics might find fault in the details, the main theme seems to have merit and carries significant implications. If one becomes willing to question some basic assumptions that are not built on solid ground, but deeply rooted in our understanding of the cosmos, then a whole new picture comes into focus. A basic mathematical pattern, which has been overlooked since cosmology was born, explains the balance of forces, and the tipping point that made the Big Bang possible, without the need for creative physics. We have long accepted theories of dark forces and made up phenomena, to explain the birth of the universe, but this layman's account of the event might just turn them all on their heads. If this is true, it would have tremendous implications in the fields of astronomy and physics. This may be a great example of how acquired savant syndrome and other mental issues can involve valuable differences, showing us the importance of listening to the less celebrated among us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Benjamin Drobney's new book reminds the readers that the universe is still a complex place for their limited minds, but their imaginations are capable of making it seem even more outlandish than it is.
Through this book, the author shares his story to inspire others that no matter how hard life can be, there is always a solution to everything and they will always get the chance to be reborn and start a new life.
View a synopsis of "The Universe Reborn" on YouTube.
