MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Parenting Help from Down in the Trenches": an inspiring look at real-life circumstances faced by families. "Parenting Help from Down in the Trenches" is the creation of published author Benny Hunton, a devoted father and dedicated counselor.
Hunton shares, "Parenting Help from Down in the Trenches—a truly powerful and extraordinary compilation of parenting gems derived from very ordinary and everyday people just like yourselves who are involved in the most critical task given to every generation: to produce offspring who acknowledge, love, and obey God; who honor and respect their parents; who learn personal responsibility and accountability through choices and consequences; and who develop a love for the country that is reflected in their adherence to its laws and regulations. As daunting a task as this is, it is one that the parents in this project accomplished as they parented their own children and are seeing it also in the lives of their grandchildren.
"I wanted to be the literal fly on the wall in their homes! Being their child's teacher, their young athlete's coach, or their son's or daughter's youth minister, I wanted to know what they did that must have been so earthshakingly different that produced such exemplary children. Herein lies the value of this work. It is not a plan, it is not a program, and neither is it a treatise taken from child psychology. It is simply a lot of loving Christian parents making application of God's principles along with a lot of logical common sense.
"What you read in this book works! The numbers do not lie! The statistical data tells the story of parenting success. It comes down to Philippians 1:9 'What you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, practice these things and the God of peace will be with you.' You will learn and see in these ordinary families extraordinary principles! Practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you."
