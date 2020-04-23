PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benshaw Pocket Technician is a free mobile app available from Benshaw for both iOS and Android devices. The new app retrieves data from Benshaw EMX4 Series Soft Starters to help users identify, analyze and resolve common motor starting issues rapidly.
The new app, which is available from Apple's App Store (for iOS) and Google Play (for Android) allows users to scan an on-screen bar code generated by any Benshaw EMX4e or EMX4i soft starter and display detailed information, including starter model, status and last three trips. The Pocket Technician also links users directly to relevant sections of the Benshaw website for quick, easy access to product manuals and support documents.
Rapid Soft Start Support … in the Palm of Your Hand
Equipment operators can use information retrieved by the Benshaw Pocket Technician app to identify and rectify soft start problems in real time. The app also makes it easy to share data with Benshaw's technical support team if assistance is needed: After scanning the soft starter's on-screen bar code, simply press the 'share' button and the data is ready to email. It's that simple.
For more information on the Benshaw Pocket Technician app, visit:
https://benshaw.com/motor-control-solutions/low-voltage-motor-control/soft-starters/troubleshooting-app/
About Benshaw:
Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied
motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.
For more information, visit Benshaw online at https://benshaw.com.
Contact:
Karen Alberts
Manager, Marketing & Ecommerce
Email Address: karen.alberts@benshaw.com
Telephone: 412-756-2257