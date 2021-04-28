MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Was There": a brilliant retelling of a life that fully surrendered to God's plan amidst the unending challenges the world kept on giving. "He Was There" is the creation of published author Berlina M. Ramirez, an excellent writer.
Ramirez shares, "He Was There was written to give glory, honor, and praise to God, who is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end, the Author and Finisher of our lives.
"As I journey through life, I find that He has been my constant companion. When I was lost, He guided me. Through the storms, He has been there.
"'Behold, I have given you the power to tread upon serpents and scorpions and upon the full force of the enemy and nothing will harm you.' (Luke 10:19)
"There are no limitations as to what He can do through us, when we become vessels and allow ourselves to be used by Him. We can live here on earth in the power of heaven by joining every part of our lives to God, including our hearts, wounds, struggles, and desires. Only then can we be complete in Him. We are called by His name to be called into the deep, that we might experience His love and blessings, the deep waters of faith, worship, and His presence. No matter what happens in the world, in our lives, remember we are not home; we are only journeying through.
"Today, as individuals, a country, and the world, we face a deadly storm, the coronavirus, COVID-19. If there ever was a time that we need for Him to be there, it is now."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Berlina M. Ramirez's new book is a great testimony that holds a powerful message that reminds everyone of God's endless abilities to bless His people throughout their journeys in this world before going home to His kingdom.
