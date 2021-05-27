MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Coming of the Stonewalls": an exciting tale of adventure. "The Coming of the Stonewalls" is the creation of published author, Bernadette Richards, a lover of adventure and passionate performer.
Richards shares, "When life couldn't seem more normal and boring, do you dream of something more?
Rose Brennan did. She longed for a life beyond her humdrum reality. She wished for a special someone who cared about her, enough to share her hopes and fears. Those were her beloved daydreams. Until now…
What if you were cast into a land where fairy tales seem to come true? A land cursed by an ancient evil, where a throne must be fought for? A land fraught with peril, a land of prophecies unfulfilled? And a land where you are long expected. What would you do?
And what if there was someone, just where you least expected, who knows the answer to it all?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richards' new book is a stirring new tale in the fantasy genre that promises readers an adventure of epic proportions.
Rose Brennan, Stonewall One, finds herself cast into a world of fairy tales and dangerous foes. Will the power of the Stonewalls hold out? Readers will be engrossed in the lush storytelling offered by Richards.
