MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "There's Nothing Jesus Can't Heal": a hopeful recollection of the author's experience with losing important motor and coordination functions of the brain. "There's Nothing Jesus Can't Heal" is the creation of published author Bernice Feagins, a retired Army Soldier who served in the United States Army for twenty-seven years. Currently, she loves attending church services, Bible studies, and spiritual conferences.
Feagins shares, "While attending training at a military base, I started to develop symptoms associated with an incurable medical condition known as spinocerebellar ataxia. Consequently, my life changed in a matter of seconds. I instantly became hopeless, depressed, and angry. I thought my life was over. Several members of my family were also suffering from this condition. For five years, my brain was degenerating. I lost my balance and communication, fine motor, coordination, handwriting, and driving skills.
"After four years of serving in the United States Army Recruiting Command, I was suspended from my position, and my Company Commander had me assigned to the Warrior Transition Unit, a military hospital for injured and wounded soldiers. On the first day of my assignment to this Unit, I was required to meet with the primary care physician who informed me that my medical condition could be cured by a "higher power." After conducting research, I discovered that this higher power was Jesus. I developed a relationship with Jesus. He healed me. I left the Unit to become a truck driver for the Recruiting Command and received the Truck Driver of the Year award in my first year.
"Building a relationship with Jesus has been the greatest thing that has happened to me. I am full of joy, peace, and hope. Jesus restored my balance and all the skills and abilities I had lost."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bernice Feagins's new book is a comforting tale of healing through faith shared in the hopes of bringing inspiration. Amid huge tribulations in her life, she zooms in on how building a relationship with the Lord has helped her through the debilitating times and cured her of her illness.
