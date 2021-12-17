MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Understanding God's Righteousness and Grace His Quid Pro Quo, i.e. His Prerequisites" gives a potent exploration of salvation through God and Jesus Christ and their expectations of mankind. This booklet was written by published author Bert Ott, a pastor and evangelist and a native of Germany who grew up during the turbulent World War ll years. He later immigrated to the United States and served two years with the United States Army.
Ott shares, "A Christian Fellowship of Faith in Jesus Christ, if large or small, trying to lead its members to repentance through their love for Jesus and seeking His love, can not nor should ever overlook God's and Jesus' Quid Pro Quo, i.e. their prerequisites. These two, their love and their prerequisites are the greatest examples of their Righteousness and Justice. That means, dearest Reader, that not just their love for you is sure but also their expectations of your obedience to their commandments is sure to be considered by them for your salvation through Jesus Christ, the only Redeemer sent by God.
"Because all the love a man or a woman have for God and Jesus accomplishes only one part of God's expectations from a sinner to be saved through Jesus Christ's Death, Burial and Resurrection. But without obedience to all of God's Prerequisites, meaning His demands, your faith, dearest Reader, will always be incomplete and by Jesus, our Judge in the end, unaccepted.
"The Apostle John talked about how our love for God is fulfilled and therefore accepted by Jesus:
"'We know that we have come to know him if we obey his commands, the man (or woman) who says, "I know him," But does not do what he demands is a liar, and the truth is not in him. But if anyone obeys his word, God's love is truly made complete in him. (or her).' (1.John 2:3-5)
"'This is how we know we are in him; Whoever claims to live in him must walk as Jesus did.' (1. John, 2:6) (Meaning, live like Jesus lived on earth)
"He Jesus Christ, God's Son, is the only One who has the Power and Authority through His Death, Burial and Resurrection activated, to give us a New Birth that makes us again into the image of God, having His DNA and life that will guide and protect our Faith until we arrive in heaven our home for all eternity. Amen and Amen!
"Don't just read this little booklet, dearest Believer, but please study it for the sake of your salvation is the author's advice!
"For more information, e-mail: niggus@jscomm.net"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bert Ott's new booklet encourages readers to obey God's Word and accept His path of salvation.
Ott's powerful words and encouraging spirit will help believers find and nurture a strong sense of dedication to God's Word.
Consumers can purchase "Understanding God's Righteousness and Grace His Quid Pro Quo, i.e. His Prerequisites" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Understanding God's Righteousness and Grace His Quid Pro Quo, i.e. His Prerequisites," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing