MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thoughts of Worship and Praise": an enjoyable opportunity for reflection and spiritual nourishment. "Thoughts of Worship and Praise" is the creation of published author Beryl Henry, a loving mother from Dallas, Texas, who graduated from Baylor University with a music degree, with an emphasis on the organ. In 1954, she married James W. "Jim" Henry, also a Baylor graduate, and together they shared a passion for music and lived a full life up to Jim's passing in October 2020.
Henry's daughter, Sherry Henry Kujala, shares "Thoughts of Worship and Praise is a collection of daily devotionals by Beryl G. Henry. A confluence of challenges, opportunities, and talents have inspired Beryl to commit her thoughts to paper, offering a glimpse into the heart of one of God's better messengers of faith.
"Beryl has been a church organist since the age of fourteen. Born in 1931 in Dallas, Texas, she was child of the Great Depression, World War II, and on occasion, the target of criticism reflecting an unfortunate stigma at that time associated with adoption as an infant."
"Her loving parents instilled in Beryl a thorough schooling of the Bible. Through her work as a church organist, which merges music and text quite effectively, Beryl's ability to express her grasp of faith through her music is evident in Thoughts of Worship and Praise."
"Some of Beryl's devotionals are based on scripture, while others grow from her interpretation of the words to hymns."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beryl Henry's new book will encourage and inspire as readers discover several years of thoughtful consideration of God's word.
Henry shares in hopes of helping others to find the strength and peace that she has enjoyed through dedicated faith.
