SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Penn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're excited to announce that the Best Coffee Recipes website has seen exponential growth during the summer of 2021. A team comprised of 3 authors and 80 blog posts have generated nearly 30,000 unique visitors, a substantial returning daily audience, and continual interaction on various coffee topics.
Best Coffee Recipes and Founder
Founded in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Aaron James wanted to focus on his passion for drinking and tasting coffee while putting his "ninja" search engine optimization (SEO) skills to work. Aaron graduated high school from his hometown of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, approximately 90-miles northwest of Philadelphia. Aaron has more than 15 years of website strategy and digital marketing experience and volunteers as an assistant fire chief in his community. So far, the blog and the combination of quality SEO practices have propelled readership and site interaction beyond Aaron's expectations.
Coffee Gnome Contest
A successful promotion! This past month, Best Coffee Recipes held a competition on social media requesting input from users on coffee consumption and favorite coffee drinks. More than 120 individuals participated in the contest, resulting in 88 shares on Facebook. On July 4th, 2021, a winner of a hand-crafted coffee gnome was awarded to Gale Eden-Bolton from Lancaster, Kentucky. The gnome was created by a great friend Heather Peel of Five Alarm Custom Designs, a boutique custom craft company.
Most Popular Posts
Have you read the article about the Dunkin' Coconut Refresher Review vs. Starbucks Pink Drink, or how about a review on Dunkin's new blend Sunrise Batch? The blog even features a review about coffee and beer combined in the featured Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Review.
If you have a passion for coffee, this blog is for you. Best Coffee Recipes focuses on coffee vs. coffee articles, coffee reviews, coffee product reviews, coffee recipes, Starbucks and Dunkin' insights, and the health benefits of drinking coffee daily.
Join the BCR tribe and visit our website: https://www.bestcoffeerecipes.com for weekly posts, news, and everything coffee! You can also sign-up for our weekly newsletter that delivers our latest posts to your inbox on Monday mornings.
