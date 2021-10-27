MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Best Kind of Princess": a delightful story of a precocious princess who steals the show during a visit to a nearby castle. "The Best Kind of Princess" is the creation of published author Bethany Reynolds, a loving wife and mother of four who lives on a small farm in Texas.

Reynolds shares, "Princess Anna of Macaronia isn't like other princesses. While other princesses wear fancy dresses, Princess Anna wears a play dress. While other princesses do fancy things, Princess Anna helps her mother in the kitchen and learns to do other chores.

"When Anna's family must visit the nearby kingdom of Pizzalvania, she knows there will be lots of other princesses there too. Will Anna fit in? Will she have any fun with the other fancy princesses?

"Come along as Princess Anna overcomes her fear of being different and saves the day by using all the skills she has learned from helping her mother at home.

"Princess Anna is the very best kind of princess and a shining example to girls everywhere!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bethany Reynolds's new book is certain to entertain young readers of any background.

Reynold's shares an imaginative and vibrant tale for the enjoyment of readers everywhere.

