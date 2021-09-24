MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't Live Life on the Fence!": an inspiring chance for reflection and spiritual rejuvenation. "Don't Live Life on the Fence!" is the creation of published author Bethany Shiver, a loving wife and mother who resides in South Georgia.

Shiver shares, "Are you tired of living life on the fence? Do you struggle to find love, joy, and peace? Have you lost touch with God? In this thought-provoking daily inspirational book, let's reignite that fire in you! Let's hungrily seek God! He makes the impossible possible, and He is our daily dose of peace and acceptance. What are you waiting for?

"It's time to get off the fence and run toward the cross!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bethany Shiver's new book is a positive and encouraging examination of building a life of faith.

Shiver's passion for God is apparent within the daily empowering reflections found within her flagship work.

Consumers can purchase "Don't Live Life on the Fence!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Don't Live Life on the Fence!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

