MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Creative Living From Original Design": a fundamental read filled with inspirations and spiritual lessons that help the readers utilize creativity to fulfill a life according to God's plan. "Creative Living From Original Design" is the creation of published author Betsy Fritcha, a published author of several books which depict her lifetime celestial interactive journeys with Creative and Holy God.
Fritcha writes, "Written in this book is raw Truth for anyone who wants to rightly analyze Wisdom to achieve their forever destiny. This is a put-into-action book that brings lasting results. You can learn to creatively create your present and eternal environment as you freely choose. Do you have a strong desire to create and build and something that you cannot seem to dismiss or erase? Then this book is for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betsy Fritcha's new book is designed to enhance the reader's creative ability for them to be able to learn how to creatively design and accomplish their infinite destiny God has planned for them to accomplish.
View a synopsis of "Creative Living From Original Design" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Creative Living From Original Design" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Creative Living From Original Design," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
