MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Key of David Launches The Throne of David": a gripping spiritual call to arms. "The Key of David Launches The Throne of David" is the creation of published author Betsy Fritcha, a writer of several books that depict her lifetime celestial interactive journeys with Creative and Holy God.
Fritcha shares, "Recorded in this book is on time revelation of concealed mysteries that Supreme and Almighty God purposely kept a secret until His preordained time came to unveil them in order to fulfill them. These mysteries are the prophecies His prophets, priests, and apostles spoke and recorded for a future time when He promised them that theses mysteries would be fulfilled.
"God's appointed time has arrived for Him to fulfill these concealed mysteries. Devote careful attention to rightfully hear, regard with honor, and faithfully obey what The Spirit of The Lord is saying. Hidden secrets are being unveiled that fulfill Holy God's Promises.
"Supreme and Almighty God is clearly making Himself known by plainly disclosing the way His redeemed people are to cooperate with Him in using The Key of David to set up His Righteous Rule of Authority on The Throne of David, which reinstates His Original Design for Heaven and earth to operate as one complete Circle of Life as it did in the beginning of Creation in the Garden of Eden. This Way of Life has always been His Ultimate Plan that is to remain for Infinity.
"A BONUS: Additional unveiled revelation is included at the end of this book. The Lord is publicly opening understanding of hidden secrets concerning the culmination of all history.
"Betsy Fritcha was commissioned, ordained, anointed, and trained by the Wisdom and Power of Holy Spirit to speak the oracles of God as His Mouthpiece. By The Lord Almighty's command, she has obeyed Him to write and publish what He spoke to her face-to-face that speaks directly into the affairs of the universe to make Him known as Supreme God of all Creation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betsy Fritcha's new book will challenge and excite believers who seek to better understand God's plan.
Fritcha shares an articulate series of reflections with relevant scriptural references for the appreciation of both new and established believers.
Consumers can purchase "The Key of David Launches The Throne of David" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Key of David Launches The Throne of David," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing