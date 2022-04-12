"Little Betty and the Piggy!: A True Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Cabrera is a heartfelt story of a little girl and a beloved pig who find themselves in a dangerous situation by accident.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Betty and the Piggy!: A True Story": a charming message about fire safety. "Little Betty and the Piggy!: A True Story" is the creation of published author Betty Cabrera, a loving mother and passionate outdoor enthusiast.
Cabrera shares, "The intention of this book is to teach children the lesson of never playing with fire. There are frequent fires in California where the author lives and is the state she loves so much. There are also many fires all over the world, destroying wildlife and their habitats. So the author thought that it would be good to tell children the story of something that happened to her when she was just a little girl. After that horrific accident, she never played with fire again. The author loves nature and wildlife even more now than she did before the accident. This book will also give a good example for children to eat their vegetables and to eat all the good and healthy food so they can grow big and strong!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Cabrera's new book will delight and entertain while sharing several important messages about health and safety.
Cabrera offers readers a heartfelt message paired with engaging imagery for the enjoyment and education of young readers.
Consumers can purchase "Little Betty and the Piggy!: A True Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Little Betty and the Piggy!: A True Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing