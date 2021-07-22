MEADVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Struggles in the Life of Little Betty": a potent tale of survival. "The Struggles in the Life of Little Betty" is the creation of published author Betty Cabrera, an abuse survivor and native of Mexico who credits her beloved children for the strength to carry on.
Cabrera shares, "This book is about all of the struggles I went through in my life. It's also about the kinds of abuse I suffered from the time I was four years old, including mental abuse, physical abuse, and sexual abuse. And that is just from the time I can remember. All that abuse was caused by multiple people and continued throughout my whole life. Some people who go through similar situations of abuse don't survive or they get into using drugs or drinking alcohol to cope and they end up destroying their lives. Somehow I was able to overcome all of the abuse and I became the person I am today. My children especially gave me the strength to keep moving forward! I hope this book can help people overcome difficulties in their lives. Thank you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Cabrera's new book is a moving story of one woman's fight to survive against all odds.
The author's story is one of poverty, abuse, and God's grace as she recounts many devastating experiences encountered since early childhood.
