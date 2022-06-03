"Abreea Louise and the Spirit in the Attic" from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Ellis is a delightful coming-of-age story that explores a young girl's experiences during a fateful summer with family.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Abreea Louise and the Spirit in the Attic": a tale of family ties and long-kept family secrets. "Abreea Louise and the Spirit in the Attic" is the creation of published author Betty Ellis, a dedicated wife and mother who served her community for sixteen years as a reading teacher for fifth and seventh grade students.
Ellis shares, "Middle school is tough! Abreea Louise is lost somewhere in the struggle between following her heart and wanting to be popular. She will spend her summer searching for answers, but nothing is ever that easy. A new boy in her aunt's neighborhood, a spirit in the attic, and a pandemic complicate her search."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Ellis's new book is a charming exploration of the mother-daughter bond that finds a young girl on a journey of self-awareness and personal growth.
Ellis's career in education and love for reading is apparent within the pages of this charming juvenile fiction.
