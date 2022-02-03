MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seven Christian Brothers": a delightful Christian fiction for young readers. "Seven Christian Brothers" is the creation of published author Betty Lang, a resident of California who has been a Sunday school superintendent for twenty-three years.
Lang shares, "This story is about Seven Christian Brothers with amazing powers from heaven. They lived in a town called Peaceful. But when a stranger came to town, disasters began to happen. Each brother was able to use their power which saved the town."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Lang's new book presents to young ones the importance of valuing God's blessings.
Lang hopes to help young readers discover a love of God and an inspiring sense of faith through this entertaining fiction.
Consumers can purchase "Seven Christian Brothers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
