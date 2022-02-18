MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grand Lyrics": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from God's Word. "Grand Lyrics" is the creation of published author Betty Whatley-Brooks.
Whatley-Brooks shares, "Grand Lyrics is a collection of poetic words of inspiration along with life-giving Scriptures. So when reading Grand Lyrics, life is released from the Scriptures, and Grand Lyrics shows a correlation in a unique way to its author's heart and mind. And as you meditate on the Scriptures, you can see God in a greater way in His Word. And as you allow your mind to become a part of the lyrics that follow, you can see rhythmical words of encouragement and inspiration that are inspired by the Word of God that shines light in your heart and mind."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Whatley-Brooks's new book will challenge and encourage believers through lyrical verse.
Whatley-Brooks shares a collection of personal and deeply spiritual messages within the pages of this heartfelt collection of poetry.
Consumers can purchase "Grand Lyrics" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
