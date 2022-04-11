"In Awesome Majesty: Meditative Christian Music with an Addendum of Wedding, Graduation, and Lullaby Music" from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Young Rosenwald is an engaging collection of musical scores that will encourage and inspire.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In Awesome Majesty: Meditative Christian Music with an Addendum of Wedding, Graduation, and Lullaby Music": a heartfelt arrangement of musical compositions. "In Awesome Majesty: Meditative Christian Music with an Addendum of Wedding, Graduation, and Lullaby Music" is the creation of published author Betty Young Rosenwald, who resides in Grand Junction, Colorado, close to her daughter and family. Her husband of fifty-five years died on October 26, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren. Rosenwald received a BBA degree from Washburn University with an emphasis in accounting and worked as a church accountant throughout her working years.
Rosenwald shares, "These scripture-inspired Christian hymns and songs can be sung by choirs or congregations or listened to and sung during meditation. The music was begun as a way to remember the scriptures but may lead one into a deeper and closer experience with the Lord. The songs are divided into categories by topic. There is an addendum of songs for weddings, graduation (or parting), and lullabies."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Young Rosenwald's new book is a welcome resource for music directors and spiritual leaders.
Rosenwald shares in hopes of encouraging others to find peace and feel God's love during moments of meditation through song.
Consumers can purchase "In Awesome Majesty: Meditative Christian Music with an Addendum of Wedding, Graduation, and Lullaby Music" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In Awesome Majesty: Meditative Christian Music with an Addendum of Wedding, Graduation, and Lullaby Music," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
