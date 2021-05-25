MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Witness Protection Nurse: A Novel": an exciting crime adventure. "The Witness Protection Nurse: A Novel" is the creation of published author Beverlee Renouf Gillette, an adventurous retiree who draws inspiration from her adventure-filled life with her late husband, Allan.
Gillette shares, "Debra Livingston was an operating room nurse who became a witness in the witness protection program through no fault of her own.
"She walked in on a heated conversation between a surgeon and a scrub nurse after the death of a senator's daughter who died on the operating table.
"Debra was warned about what she heard by the scrub nurse who was also her roommate and friend.
"Sally was killed an hour later in a hit-and-run accident as she was running for her life. The surgeon had died just moments after the confrontation in the operating room.
"Debra knew she needed to run for her life, or she would end up the same; however, the police got to her first before the mob could kill her.
"The corruption went all the way to the White House and the Castelleri mob of Chicago.
"The story takes Debra on her journey to stay alive with the assistance of Sam Jacobson of the Reno Police Homicide Division and Daniel Williams, part-time agent for the Department of Homeland Security through the witness protection program.
"The rules and regulations she had to follow, the many times she had to drop everything and run again.
"How do you give up everything and everyone you know, everything you worked too hard to attain? That's the question she had to face before she was accepted in the WPP. What would her life be like? Where would she be placed? Would the nightmare ever end?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverlee Renouf Gillette's new book is an engaging crime thriller that will have the reader on the edge of their seat.
Join Debra on a desperate chase across the country as law enforcement attempts to protect a key witness from a crime family that knows no limits.
