MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tales of Greed and Redemption in Five Short Stories": an absorbing collection of tales. It is the creation of published author, Beverly A. Mile, beloved wife and world traveler.
In her stories, Beverly touches on our human weakness of greed, jealousy, envy hiding and lurking within us. In most, these emotions rarely rise to malicious level. Nevertheless, the inclination is there. It can be from the "simple" act of cheating on one's college exam, to a merchant overcharging his customers, or may be even killing a person for his wealth. These can be all committed by seemingly normal people, as you will see in some of these stories. The motive for them is almost always greed, envy, or jealousy.
On the sunnier side of life, the author shows us how one's seemingly uneventful, unfulfilled existence can turn into something worth living for.
These stories take place in various locations, some in the United States and others in Europe. Each location was visited by the author, and reflects her impressions and experiences. All references to customs, sights, or scenes are historically accurate.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mile's new book offers readers a look at our darker natures while still offering hope that people can do the right thing in the end.
From murder to a priest and parishioner falling in love, this collection of tales is sure to excite the imagination of readers everywhere.
