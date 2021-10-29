MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hoofprints from Heaven": an entertaining and encouraging arrangement of personal reflections. "Hoofprints from Heaven" is the creation of published author Beverly Fox Hughes, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and avid horse enthusiast.
Hughes shares, "'Getting a horse to put both eyes on you is easy, but getting the trust to keep them is another story.'
"In this book of personal stories, the author takes us on an inspiring trail ride exploring the most important identities in life, issues of the heart, and the purpose for it all. She metaphorically explains how her horsemanship training helped her develop a better relationship with her horse, with other people, and most of all with her master, Jesus Christ.
"'Lord, teach me how to put both eyes on you and have unbridled faith.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Fox Hughes's new book will delight and entertain readers of any background.
With equal parts faith and love of horses, Hughes provides readers a uniquely crafted opportunity for spiritual inspiration.
