"My Shiny Little Red Heart": an emotionally intelligent discussion of how to help children cope with a significant loss. "My Shiny Little Red Heart" is the creation of published author Beverly Megan, a native of rural Iowa who holds a strong love for God and family.
Beverly shares, "Inspired by a heavenly gift from God in a dream, My Shiny Little Red Heart is for helping children through the terrible and traumatic loss of a parent or other close person. Death is sorrowful but a natural part of child's feelings but love and hope can find a very special place in their heart. Share this dream."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Megan's new book is an encouraging story of the promise for healing after losing a parent or other loved one.
Beverly shares in hopes of helping others guide young readers through the difficulties of mourning.
