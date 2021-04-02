BHCU Logo (PRNewsfoto/BHCU)

BHCU Logo (PRNewsfoto/BHCU)

 By BHCU

RIDLEY PARK, Pa., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Congressional Research Survey conducted in October 2020, half of all US adults live in households that lost some employment income. The CARES Act instituted income transfer and debt forbearance programs that have assisted consumers in staying reasonably current on payments and mitigating the impact on their credit scores.

BHCU believes this is an excellent time to discuss tools and techniques to help the community maintain and improve the standard of living as we collectively navigate out of the pandemic.

BHCU invited economist and subject matter expert, Norman E. Nabhan, CIMA®, to explain how current trends could affect a financial plan, including:

  • The economic and market response to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Whether election results impact the markets and your investments
  • New financial planning opportunities exposed by tax and policy changes.

WHEN:         

Thursday, April 8th, 2021, at 6:00 PM.





WHERE: 

Limited in-person seating at the Ridley Park office.



The program will also be simulcast virtually and is available to the community-at-large.





COST:         

Free.





To Register:  

https://bhcu.org/navigating-a-new-reality/ 

BHCU hopes that the community will gather the information and the tools necessary to help make informed decisions for their financial plan.

For a press connection to the leadership team at BHCU or Mr. Nabhan for a quote, please contact Cindi Sutera at cindis@amscommunications.net or 610-613-2773.

Media Contact:  Cindi Sutera, cindis@amscommunications.net 

                                   Or 610-613-2773

SOURCE BHCU

