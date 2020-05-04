PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BHLDN, Anthropologie's wedding brand, will host a giveaway of 100 gowns to brides making a difference in their communities amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. During the "Brides Save Lives Giveaway," 100 brides-to-be will win a BHLDN gown of their choice.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8714851-bhldn-brides-save-lives-100-wedding-gowns-giveaway/
The giveaway is open to brides in any of the countless roles supporting our communities during this challenging time, including first responders, caregivers, healthcare providers, workers at local businesses, and those caring for children or family members.
"The BHLDN team is in awe of the passion and commitment of all essential workers, especially our brides," says Lori Conley, BHLDN General Merchandise Manager. "When they should be enjoying their engagements and planning their special days, they are instead managing the stress of uncertainty and giving of themselves to ensure that our communities are safe. 'Brides Save Lives' is a way for us to give back for their bravery and service, spread some BHLDN magic, and celebrate the fact that love does, indeed, conquer all."
Minted Weddings is also teaming up with BHLDN for the giveaway. Each of the 100 gown winners will receive $250 towards the online purchase of wedding stationery.
The giveaway will run from May 4, 2020 to May 31, 2020. Those interested in entering to win a gown can nominate themselves at https://www.bhldn.com/pages/brides-save-lives-wedding-dress-giveaway.
As COVID-19 impacts brides everywhere, BHLDN is finding new ways to connect with customers beyond their 21 store locations. The brand just launched virtual appointments, allowing brides to shop one-on-one via live Zoom call with BHLDN stylists. Brides also can contact online stylists via email for guidance. Recently, BHLDN's Fall 2020 gowns launched on-site for pre-order. With curated collections of gowns, bridesmaid dresses, party looks, accessories and more, BHLDN caters to the bride in search of unusually beautiful things. Learn more at bhldn.com.