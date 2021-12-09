MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Condensed Gospels Bible": a potent resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Scripture. "Condensed Gospels Bible" is the creation of published author Bill Brower.
Brower shares, "The title Condensed Gospels Bible is about Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Upon reading the scriptures, I would go from one book to the other to read the entire message that the book was reaching, inspired by the Holy Spirit and condensed the book. Now, upon reading the Scripture from the Condensed Gospels Bible, you read the full teaching, so you can understand its teaching."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Brower's new book provides readers with a helpful tool to aid in Bible study.
Brower shares in hopes of leading others to God's truths as found and explained within the Bible.
